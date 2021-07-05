Man smashes his way into a cafe, then flees with knives and Haribo.

A man bashed his way into a Merseyside café, stealing kitchen knives and Haribo sweets before fleeing.

On Wednesday night, CCTV footage shows a guy breaking the front door and entering Bridge Café on Hart Street in Southport.

The man then rifles through an empty till before ransacking the kitchen and fleeing with two kitchen knives, a few cans of carbonated beverages, garbage bags, and “handfuls of Haribo.”

Bernie Cusack, the café’s owner for the past 30 years, will now have to pay for the repairs.

Her buddy, who owns a local business, told the ECHO: “People do this after we have worked hard to keep our businesses running.

“It costs us money, and it’s simply not right.”

Merseyside Police confirmed that they are looking into the matter, with a spokesman saying: “Officers were dispatched at 0.25 a.m. on Thursday (July 1) to an allegation that an offender had forced entrance into the Bridge café on Hart Street by destroying the front door approximately 11.50 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The premises were searched in an untidy manner, and two kitchen knives and an amount of food were taken.”

Anyone with information should phone 101 and cite incident number 21000457612.

You can also send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or phone Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.