Man slammed on the internet for refusing to ‘babysit’ his own daughter.

After admitting that he doesn’t want to babysit his daughter while his wife travels to see family in another country for her birthday gift, a parent has gotten anger online.

The 29-year-old Reddit member posted his dilemma to the popular Subreddit “Am I The A**hole,” where people query the internet for their opinions on who is to blame.

In this situation, the conclusion was obvious: they were certain he was.

He responded, “I purchased my wife two tickets to visit her grandmother in Italy next week.” “I believed our daughter [4-year-old] would be taking her, therefore the other ticket was for her. On her vacation, she claims she wishes to be free of children.” “I told her that was bad because there’s no way our daughter won’t attend if she goes, and I don’t want to take time off work to babysit our daughter for a week. I recommended that we have someone else keep an eye on her, but we don’t know anyone who lives nearby who would be willing to do so. I adore my daughter, but I can’t afford to take a week off work to look after her.” The father went on to say that his wife is a stay-at-home parent and that he is the family’s financial provider. He said that despite being able to take the week off, he would not be compensated for it.

He reasoned, “I have to work so that we can have a place to live.” “Imagine a coworker attempting to take a week off work with only a few days’ notice in order to “give his wife, a stay-at-home parent, a vacation from caring for his daughter while she visits her grandmother as she desired,” he wrote.

When compared to previous decades, males are providing more childcare in the United States. According to the Pew Research Center, 7% of fathers were stay-at-home dads in 2016, compared to 4% in 1989.

However, that slight increase pales in comparison to mothers’ childcare responsibilities, which routinely rank far higher in terms of the number of hours spent caring for their children.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2020, men averaged 4.9 hours of secondary childcare per day in households with children under the age of 13, while women averaged. This is a condensed version of the information.