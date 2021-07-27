Man Shoots Pregnant Ex-Wife, Her Boyfriend Before Killing Self in Houston Murder-Suicide

Authorities say her ex-husband shot and killed a pregnant woman and her boyfriend at a soccer game. Her ex-husband later committed suicide in Texas.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were allegedly shot down by the woman’s ex-husband in the parking lot of a park in Harris County, northeast of Houston, on Sunday about 10:15 a.m. According to authorities, the couple was on their way to a soccer tournament to watch the woman’s son play.

When the woman and her boyfriend arrived, the ex-husband was already at the tournament, watching their kid play, according to witnesses. According to ABC News, the man then went to confront them.

“With a silver revolver, the ex-husband approached them and shot both of them multiple times. The ex-husband then walked to his car and drove away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was transferred to Houston Northwest Medical Center after her partner was pronounced deceased on the spot. According to the authorities, she and her unborn child were both pronounced dead later.

“I was sitting on the bench.” I was watching the game on television. Angel Guerrero, one of the players who witnessed the shooting, told KPRC-TV, “I heard the first gunshot.”

“I took a look around to see what was going on. I assumed a car had collided or a wheel had blown or something similar had happened. I witnessed the guy take out his revolver and shoot both the woman and the man.”

Relatives of the pregnant woman alerted the sheriff’s office that the suspect shooter was the victim’s ex-husband, according to Sgt. Ben Beall of the sheriff’s office.

A relative of the alleged shooter also contacted the cops to inform them that the suspect had called and threatened to kill himself.

Police were able to track down the accused’s residence within the city boundaries of Houston, where they went to check on him, thanks to the relative’s cooperation. When deputies got on the scene, they discovered a guy deceased behind the trailer, the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police suspected him of being the perpetrator.

A silver handgun was discovered near the man’s body, matching the weapon description used in the double killing. Sgt. Beall told KTRK-TV, “The pistol lying next to him matches the pistol we had over here.”

The names of the victims and the gunman were not released by the police.