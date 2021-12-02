Man Sentenced to Nearly 5 Years in Prison for Putting Razors and Screws in Pizza Dough

According to the Associated Press, a man who tampered with grocery pizza dough by inserting razor blades and screws was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison on Thursday.

In 2020, customers in certain Maine and New Hampshire stores purchased and discovered the tainted dough, prompting inquiries and alarm in their communities.

Nicholas Mitchell, 39, pled guilty in June to one of two counts of tampering with a consumer product, according to the Associated Press. According to Foster’s Daily Democrat, one of those counts was withdrawn as part of the plea deal.

Hannaford supermarkets, which carried and sold the infected pizza dough, were also forced to pay nearly $230,000 in damages to the resident of Dover, New Hampshire.

Three customers bought the product in a Hannaford shop in Saco, Maine, according to prosecutors. According to the Associated Press, the tainted dough was also discovered in Sanford, Maine, and Dover, New Hampshire.

Mitchell had previously worked for the firm that produced the dough brand with which he tampered, but an examination of security footage revealed that the goods had been tampered with within the store, according to Saco police.

Hannaford recalled the brand’s dough and cheese items sold from all of the chain’s 184 stores across five states within a few months after the tampering was discovered, according to the Democrat.

After receiving information about the product tampering, Saco police issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest. According to the Democrat, he was caught in October 2020 by a Dover police officer who was able to locate him at a location in the New Hampshire city.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even though Mitchell was recovering from a recent bout of COVID-19 contracted in jail, the sentencing hearing went on.

The judge told Mitchell that the nature of the crime caused dread in the community, and Mitchell sobbed as he expressed regret for his crimes.

Mitchell worked at It’ll Be Pizza in the past. The Scarborough, Maine-based company produces a variety of doughs, including the Portland Pie Co. dough, which Mitchell messed with.

Mitchell’s life spiraled out of control during the epidemic, according to court documents, when his girlfriend lost her hair salon and Mitchell was detained. This is a condensed version of the information.