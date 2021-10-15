Man sentenced to 21 years in prison for rapping his daughter and attempting to feed her contraceptive pills.

A Singaporean court sentenced a 45-year-old man to prison for rapping his 11-year-old daughter and then attempting to feed her contraceptive pills disguised as cough medicine.

According to The Strait Times, the guy was sentenced to 21 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane on Thursday. After the girl told her mother about the tablets, the horrific conduct was discovered.

The family immigrated from China to Singapore in 2008 and has subsequently earned citizenship in the country, according to the court. The victim’s younger brother and his family lived in a four-room flat, but only slept in one of the bedrooms.

According to reports, the man began inappropriately touching his daughter in 2017 and subsequently progressed to more intrusive activities. At least once a month, the assaults occurred either at night or on Saturday mornings when the victim’s mother was at work.

Despite her best efforts, the youngster was unable to resist her father. On March 12, 2019, the accused raped the girl and then went online to buy a box of contraceptive pills. He tossed the package and put the tablets in a small ziplock bag labeled “for cough” from a family clinic. On March 14, 2019, while his wife was in the kitchen, he attempted to force the girl to take the tablets. The daughter, on the other hand, informed her mother that her father had instructed her to take the tablets.

When the woman confronted her husband, he admitted to ejaculating on his daughter. Further examinations revealed the full degree of the assault when the child was transported to the hospital.

Deputy public prosecutor Eugene Lee requested 21 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane for the man during the trial, citing the severe abuse of trust, the victim’s age, and the one occasion when the accused forgot to wear a condom, exposing her to disease.

When his wife approached him, the defense said the client was “consumed by his regret” and instantly confessed to his misdeeds.

However, while sentencing the man, Judicial Commissioner Philip Jeyaretnam stated that he committed these crimes against his own daughter, who should have been the object of parental care rather than maltreatment. He stated, “You abused your parental power and betrayed her trust in you as her father.”