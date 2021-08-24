Man Scoots Off With 7-Year-Old Daughter After Being Spurned By Ex-Girlfriend, Setting Off Amber Alert

A New York youngster who was allegedly kidnapped by her father on Wednesday was discovered uninjured the next day. Her father was charged in a separate incident, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old girl was taken from Grand Avenue at 2:15 a.m. ET, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD), but an Amber Alert was issued for her after she was discovered “safe and sound” just before 4 p.m. ET, according to QNS.

According to NBC New York, the youngster was with her grandma when she was discovered.

Her father, Jean Puello, 40, allegedly intended to have sex with his ex-girlfriend, the child’s mother, according to police.

According to ABC 7 New York, when the latter refused, Puello became violent.

Puello is accused of twisting her wrist, pulling out a knife, attempting to slit her throat with it, and threatening to kill her.

The 29-year-old woman managed to flee Puello and seek refuge in the apartment building’s laundry area, where she phoned the cops. Puello, on the other hand, snatched the couple’s older daughter and drove away.

Deputies detained Puello and accused him with attempted rape and intimidating the mother of the kid. According to NBC New York, he is not currently facing any kidnapping charges in connection with his daughter’s disappearance because he is legally authorized to keep the child under his care. According to QNS, the couple’s younger daughter, who is 10 months old, was unharmed during the altercation.

An Amber Alert for an 11-year-old California kid was issued in June, but it was later canceled after the child was located unhurt. Walter Lara, 38, was accused of stabbing his mother and fleeing with him in a parking lot. Lara was described as “armed and dangerous” by the Modesto Police Department.