Man says that we’ve been eating fish and chips incorrectly all along.

There are plenty of wonderful chippies in Liverpool, but it turns out we’ve all been doing something wrong when it comes to getting them to taste just right.

We all know that a sprinkling of vinegar makes a portion of chips taste even better, but there’s an easy way to apply it to obtain the right outcome.

According to BirminghamLive, a viral Tik Tok video by @onlyscrans explains everything, and it was a major hit with its 86.9k followers, racking up thousands of likes, shares, and views.

According to the Tik Tok user, vinegar in spray bottles should be used to keep the chips from becoming a soggy mess.

“Next time you put vinegar on chips, stick it in a spray bottle and spritz it all over,” @onlyscrans stated in the video.

“

You receive a great even application with no sogginess.

“Thank you very much.”

The useful hack was well received by fans, with 108.5K likes and 2,630 comments from people eager to test it.