Man Rapes 12-Year-Old Niece, Family Discovers After She Gets Pregnant at 8 Months

Nine months after being raped by her 43-year-old uncle, a 12-year-old girl and her family in India discovered she was pregnant.

The girl had complained of acute abdominal pain on Friday, and her parents had brought her to the hospital. According to the local daily The Times of India, a medical examination revealed she was eight months pregnant. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, a state in southern India.

When questioned, the grade 7 kid admitted to her parents that she was raped nine months ago by her father’s older brother. The family filed a police report right away.

The accused, his wife, and their 19-year-old son lived on the ground floor of a building, while the victim and her family lived on the first story, according to the investigation.

When the girl’s family went to work nine months ago, the accused sexually molested her and threatened her with grave repercussions if she told anybody.

Following the inquiry, the accused was arrested on rape allegations on Saturday. According to The Hindu, he appeared in court on Saturday and was placed in judicial detention.

A 12-year-old kid in India’s capital Delhi was detained last week after rapping his 16-year-old sister twice and impregnating her. The girl confided in her mother, but she seemed unconcerned about the situation. The family had no idea the youngster was pregnant and that she was sick.

Rape cases in India have risen in the last 17 years, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau in December 2019. It is now the country’s fourth most common crime committed against women.

According to the data, there were 4,15,786 rape cases registered across the country between 2001 and 2017, implying that 67 women were raped per day for 17 years. In India, 16,075 rape crimes were registered in 2001. In 2017, the number increased by approximately 103 percent to 32,559 people. However, Indian courts only resolved roughly 18,300 of these claims in 2017, leaving more than 127,000 cases unresolved at the end of the year.