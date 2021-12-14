Man pulls up sleeping ex-eyelids girlfriend’s and uses facial recognition to steal $23,000 from her phone.

In China, a man was sentenced to prison for stealing $23,500 from his ex-girlfriend by lifting up her eyelids and using the banking app’s facial recognition technology to access her accounts while she was sleeping.

After being found guilty of stealing money from his ex-bank girlfriend’s account in December last year, the guy, known as Huang from Nanning in southern China, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

According to the New York Post, the 28-year-old man used the woman’s fingerprints to unlock her phone while she was sleeping and opened her eyelids to activate the banking app’s face recognition capability before transferring $23,500 to his account.

Huang’s ex-girlfriend, who goes by the surname Dong, said Huang had asked to meet with her to talk about repaying the $9,400 he had borrowed from her while they were dating. Huang went to the woman’s apartment and offered to cook her a supper because she was sick. He did, however, mix some medicine into her food, causing her to fall asleep, according to Ladbible.

Huang had a gambling addiction and was in desperate need of cash to pay off his bills. While Dong was sleeping, he took advantage of the chance to unlock her phone and send the funds via Alipay, an online payment platform that employs face recognition to access accounts. Huang also changed her bank account passwords, according to Next Shark.

Only when she received a notice from her bank informing her of the financial transfer did Dong realize she had been duped. Huang was caught in April 2020 and found guilty of stealing someone else’s property using a hidden way.

Huang will also have to pay a $3,000 fee in addition to his jail sentence.

