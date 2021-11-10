Man Pleads Guilty to Providing Fentanyl-laced Pills to Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Ryan Michael Reavis has consented to plead guilty to distributing fentanyl-laced narcotics to the guy who sold them to rapper Mac Miller before his deadly overdose.

On September 4, 2018, Reavis, 38, allegedly supplied counterfeit oxycodone tablets to Cameron James Pettit, 30, a co-defendant. Under the supervision of 48-year-old co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter, Reavis allegedly delivered the drugs to Pettit.

According to court documents supplied to The Washington Newsday by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Walter pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl distribution on October 26.

According to the Department of Justice, Reavis admitted to knowing the pills contained fentanyl or another banned narcotic (DOJ). In connection with Miller’s death, all three men were arrested and charged. According to Billboard, they are currently being held in Los Angeles, where a trial is expected to begin on November 16.

According to the L.A. County coroner’s findings, Miller died of a lethal overdose on September 7, 2018, as a result of the fentanyl-laced tablets and alcohol.

In a press statement, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said that even after Miller’s death, the three individuals continued to distribute narcotics “with full knowledge of the risk of their products.”

“Drug dealers peddling counterfeit medications laced with fentanyl have become increasingly widespread. As a result, fentanyl has surpassed heroin as the leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States “Hanna remarked.

In 2021, fentanyl took the lives of several high-profile athletes and entertainers, notably University of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger and NFL star Jimmy Hayes in October, and actor Michael K. Williams in September.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine (NIDA). While natural opioids are sourced from the opium poppy plant, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are created in a laboratory by scientists.

The medicine is mostly used to treat individuals who are in excruciating pain or have recently undergone surgery.

Depending on a person’s body type and tolerance, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal. This is a condensed version of the information.