Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of 21-Year-Old Woman in Batley

A 37-year-old man has admitted to murdering 21-year-old Courtney Angus, whose body was discovered in a house in Batley, West Yorkshire, last year. Michael Doherty, formerly known as Michael Moore, entered a guilty plea at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred last July when Angus was found dead at an address on Norfolk Street in Batley. Authorities had initially responded to a report of an armed robbery at a local Asda store in Dewsbury at around 9:20 PM. The suspect, who had been arrested, informed officers about a woman he believed was deceased inside a house in Batley. Upon investigating, officers discovered Angus’ body at the property. A knife was seized from the scene.

Doherty, who lived on Norfolk Street in Batley, also pleaded guilty to theft and three counts of threatening another person with a blade. However, he denied charges of possessing a bladed article and affray. During the court hearing, Judge Tom Bayliss KC stated that Doherty’s murder conviction would result in a life sentence, with a separate judge setting a minimum term for parole eligibility at a future date. Doherty will remain in custody until then.

Family Remembers Courtney Angus

The family of Courtney Angus, from Dewsbury, has expressed their heartbreak over her loss. In a statement released after her death, they described her as a “gorgeous daughter and sister” with a “beautiful soul.” They fondly recalled her love for music, socializing, and having fun, acknowledging the devastating impact of her passing on their lives.

The case highlights the tragic and ongoing effects of violence in the community, as the family and the wider Batley area grapple with the aftermath of this senseless loss.