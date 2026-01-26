Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Violent Outburst in West Yorkshire

A man has admitted to the murder of 21-year-old Courtney Angus, whose body was discovered at his Batley home last July. Michael Doherty, 38, pleaded guilty to killing Ms Angus after expressing romantic interest in her, a sentiment she did not reciprocate, before embarking on a violent spree in Dewsbury.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed that Ms Angus had been staying at Doherty’s house on Norfolk Street for several days leading up to the fatal attack. Following the murder, Doherty allegedly went on a rampage, stealing from local shops and threatening supermarket staff with a knife. Police arrested him the following day in Dewsbury town center, where he was found in a distressed state. During his arrest, Doherty shouted threats at officers and confessed to the killing.

Details of the Attack

Prosecutors noted that on the day of the murder, Doherty expressed his romantic feelings toward Ms Angus, but she rejected him. According to CPS, Doherty threatened to take his own life when she did not reciprocate his feelings. Shortly before midnight on July 25, witnesses reported seeing an agitated Doherty near a local pub, claiming he had “done something terrible.” His phone was later traced to the area, confirming his presence in the vicinity at the time of the attack.

After pleading guilty to charges of murder, theft, and three counts of threatening others with a blade, Doherty faces a mandatory life sentence. The judge informed him that a future court hearing will set a minimum term before he can be considered for parole.

In a statement following the tragic loss of their daughter, Ms Angus’s family described their heartbreak. “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us,” they said. “Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socializing, and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.”