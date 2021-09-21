Man Paralyzed After Needle Breaks, Stays In His Body While Getting COVID-19 Vaccine.

A 22-year-old man in India has been paralyzed after a needle broke and remained inside his body as he was getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The man, identified as Indresh Ahirwar, got jabbed at a vaccination camp in Lalitpur, a district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on Sept. 9. He developed a fever and blistering in his hands a few hours later. After his condition worsened, his family rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to News 18.

His condition did not improve, and he began to experience numbness in his right hand after four days. Doctors checked him and discovered a needle prick in his right hand. He underwent a CT scan, which revealed a needle lodged in his body. Ahirwar lost feeling in his right hand and leg the next day.

The man underwent surgery on Sept. 18, and the doctors were able to successfully remove the needle from his body. Sadly, the operation did not provide him with much respite. He was referred to another hospital in the state because his right hand and leg were still paralyzed.

In June, a man was mistakenly given two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within five minutes at a vaccination camp in the same district, Latestly said in a report. According to the man, the nursing staff was so preoccupied with conversing amongst themselves that they ended up giving him two doses of vaccination in less than five minutes. He claimed that upon returning home, he felt uneasy and restless. The incident was reported to the authorities in the area.

India is seeing a dip in COVID-19 cases after witnessing a peak in April and May, during which the country reported close to 300,000 cases a day. During the second wave, India saw the daily demand for medical oxygen rising to 12 times what was needed pre-COVID-19 times.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst affected states in the country, reporting close to 40,000 new cases a day. Authorities stated on Sept. 10 that there were no active cases of the virus in 33 districts of Uttar Pradesh and 67 districts have not reported a single new case in the previous 24 hours.