Man on £100k a year stole more than £250k and sent it to his mate.

A whistleblower helped bring down a managing director who stole more than £250,000 from his company.

Adrian Platt denied the “brazen fraud” after being captured after a six-year scheme.

Platt had moved the money into three business accounts owned by a friend who lived in Liverpool city centre – and he tried to claim the huge sums of money were payment for “stress counselling”.

Mum breaks down in tears after a small child approaches her in a restaurant.

The jury just took 20 minutes to reject this deception.

Judge David Potter. accepted he had been under pressure at work but found that instead of seeking help through his employers “you simply decided you should be financially compensated for the way in which you perceived you were treated and took to fraud to accomplish this.

“I am satisfied that you, as the fraud’s author, stood to benefit the most from it.”

Judge Potter stated that he had exploited his position as MD to allow the fraud to go unnoticed, and that the fraud would have gone undiscovered if it hadn’t been discovered by a whistleblower inside the firm.

Platt, 55, had submitted bogus purchase orders on behalf of his firm, Befesa Salt Slags Ltd (BSS), and his friend, Bernard Giam, had fabricated invoices alleging that his companies had provided environmental consulting services.

Over the course of six years, Platt authorized payments that amounted for more than 90% of Giam’s entire revenue, the majority of which Giam withdrew in cash.

“The court is convinced that a large percentage of that money was returned to you Adrian Platt for deposit into your different personal accounts,” stated Judge Potter.

The two men are being held in prison. “You, Adrian Platt, replaced your substantial salary, bonus, and car allowance with funds taken from your employer,” Judge Potter stated. And you, Bernard Giam, formed two businesses with the sole aim of accepting cash for services that you did not provide.

“It was a bold deception. It was cleverly disguised by the false accounting practises.

“And when challenged you, Adrian Platt came up with an account which was literally incredible and one which the jury had no hesitation in rejecting utterly.

“You sought to develop an elaborate story of a culture at BSS in which you were.”

Summary ends.”