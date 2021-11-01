Man marries woman while concealing his HIV positive status and accuses her of infecting him.

In India, a man married a young woman without disclosing his HIV status. When the truth was revealed, the man attempted to blame his wife. The Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, is a sexually transmitted infection.

The man’s family, who did not reveal his name, married him off to the woman without informing her that he was HIV positive. The man became ill a year into their marriage and was transported to the hospital, according to News Track Live.

The woman’s family faced the man’s family after it was confirmed that the symptoms were those of AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), a chronic life-threatening condition caused by the HIV virus. The claims were refuted by the man’s family. The accused got married to the young woman from Yashoda Nagar on February 12, 2020, in Viman Nagar in Chakeri town, according to the young woman.

According to Amar Ujala, the man’s family members also kicked the wife out of her marital home, claiming she was the one who was infected first. The woman then filed a police report with the Chakeri police station.

The victim now claims that her husband’s family was aware of his HIV status prior to their marriage.

The HIV virus is known to attack a person’s immune system, and if the situation worsens, it can be fatal. People with HIV, according to the World Health Organization, require antiretroviral treatment (ART) as soon as the virus is discovered, as well as ongoing monitoring.

Ronald Murdock, an HIV-positive Ohio man, was charged with murder in June 2017 after knowingly infecting his girlfriend with HIV. The man was accused of infecting his long-term partner, Kimberly Klempner, by having unprotected sex with her. She died as a result of the infection.