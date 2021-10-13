Man Kills Wife and Child Before Shooting Self in Arkansas Murder-Suicide

At their home in Arkansas, a man allegedly fatally shot his wife and her child before turning the pistol on himself Tuesday morning.

Two kids notified officers responding to Bayou Vista Drive in Marion for a welfare check that they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence, according to Local Memphis.

When the officers entered the house, they discovered the bodies of two adults and a child. Gabriel Brown and Nakina Gilmer-Brown, both adults, have been identified as the victims. The identify of the youngster has not yet been revealed. It was unclear whether the man was the child’s biological father.

According to WREG, two other youngsters in the residence were able to flee before the incident.

Charles Gilmer, claiming to be an uncle of one of the victims, said he was at work when he received word that his niece and her kid had been shot and killed.

“This is heartbreaking news. Something we can’t quite comprehend. We’re still working to figure out what’s going on. According to WREG, he stated, “I just don’t understand why.”

Gilmer also stated that he assisted in the upbringing of his niece and that the family had only resided in their Marion house for less than a year.

“We’re really close, and she’s given me a name.” Because I’m an assistant pastor, she always referred to me as uncle elder,” he explained. “She was a caring, loving person who believed in providing you with every opportunity to improve.” And I believe it was because of this that she adored her husband and always wanted to see the best in him. She simply wanted the best for him.” Authorities confirmed that the incident was a murder-suicide and that they were conducting an investigation. The cause of the catastrophe has also remained a mystery.

A family of four was discovered dead inside their Ohio home last month. During a welfare check, the bodies of Jeffrey Hull, 50, Heidi Hull, 46, Garrett Hull, 9, and Grant Hull were discovered. Jeffrey Hull allegedly shot his wife and two children before killing himself, according to authorities. The motive for the murders has not been revealed. There was also a dog in the house.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.