Man kills roommate and drags his body-filled suitcase through alley; arrested.

A Tennessee man was charged with the murder of his 63-year-old roommate on Tuesday. According to authorities, the grisly discovery was made after officials discovered a bag with the body packed inside it.

A lone suitcase was discovered in an alley behind a bank on Pine Street and Eastmoreland Avenue in Memphis on December 12 at roughly 9:50 p.m., according to police. According to the affidavit, cops arrived to find a body inside the suitcase.

According to NBC News, the victim was named as Bruce Jefferies, who died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the affidavit.

A witness told cops that a man tried to throw the suitcase into a garbage after dragging it down the alley. He was unable to dispose of the suitcase since it was too hefty. After discovering that he was being watched, the man decided to dump the suitcase in the alley and flee the area.

Investigators followed a trail of blood left by the luggage to an apartment building on South Cleveland Street. They made their way into Jefferies’ flat, where he shared a room with Julian Summers, a 30-year-old roommate. Several signs indicated that there had been a battle within the apartment.

Along with the blood, investigators discovered another suitcase holding Summers’ possessions in the flat, which was smaller but comparable to the one recovered in the alley.

Surveillance videos were also recovered from the complex by investigators. Summers was seen attempting to get rid of the suitcase, which verified the witness’ account. Summers also tried unsuccessfully to put the suitcase in the dumpster, as seen by cameras outside the bank.

Summers and Jeffries have been living together for the last two years, according to officials. According to Jeffries’ brother, Summers was “known to be involved in a domestic relationship” with the victim, according to the affidavit.

Summers was apprehended and put into custody on Tuesday. Second-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and abuse of a corpse are among the allegations he now faces.

According to WREG News Channel 3, Josh Moore, who lives near where the suitcase was discovered, said he “didn’t like” that the terrifying find was made in his area.

“It’s a little too close to home,” Moore added, “but I think crime happens everywhere.” “It’s not only happening in Germantown; it’s happening all over the country.” I didn’t like COVID since it was in my neighborhood, but I believe it is all over the city.”