Man kills his wife and 6-year-old daughter by strangling them in their sleep with poison-laced ice cream.

According to police, a guy in India was detained for poisoning his wife and 6-year-old daughter and strangling them to death.

Investigators discovered that Tejas Patel, a resident of Vadodara in the Indian state of Gujarat, painstakingly planned the murders after researching various methods of assassination online. According to The Times of India, Patel confessed to the murder during interrogation and was detained on Wednesday.

On the night of Oct. 10, Tejas stated he “surprised” his wife Shobhana Patel and their 6-year-old daughter with an ice cream treat. The victims ate the poisoned ice creams before retiring to their beds. When they began to cough and gasp for air in the middle of the night, the suspect rushed into their bedroom and strangled them both to death, according to authorities. He then allegedly lingered with the bodies for about an hour to ensure that they were truly dead.

Tejas then summoned his brother-in-law, who was residing on the apartment’s lower floor, and requested “assistance,” alleging that the victims had been found unconscious. Shobhana and her daughter were transported to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead.

Tejas was initially detained and interrogated by the police on suspicion of being a terrorist. An autopsy revealed that the deaths were due to strangulation, with injuries to the neck. Their systems were also poisoned, according to the medical study.

The poison that was reportedly used in the murders was discovered during a search of the property. Tejas’ phone also included indications of internet searches for “how to kill using poison” and “how to kill using a pillow,” according to the officers.

“His phone data also revealed that he had looked up articles about rat poison and its effects on humans on the internet.” The Indian Express quoted Lakdhirsinh Zala, a senior investigating officer, as saying, “We discovered a used packet from the loft of their apartment.”

According to early evidence, Tejas murdered his wife because he was having an extramarital affair with another lady and wanted to live with her. The accused stated that he did not wish to murder his daughter, but that he was unclear if he could raise her without a mother.

“We haven’t looked into whether the woman was aware of the crime, but Tejas described it as a one-sided affair in his confession,” Zala said.