Man kidnaps his 3-year-old son and demands a ransom from his wife to pay off his debts.

A father kidnapped his 3-year-old boy and threatened to kill him unless his wife paid a ransom. On Saturday, police rescued the youngster and arrested his father.

According to Times Now News, the father, Palnati Ramakrishna, 32, is suspected of kidnapping his own son and demanding money from his wife to pay off his debts.

The father worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad, Telangana, in southern India. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, he was working from home. Ramakrishna was said to be an alcoholic and gambler. He had borrowed $26,900 (INR 20,00,000) from a few money lenders but was unable to return them.

On July 28, Ramakrishna arrived home inebriated and grabbed the child away from his wife forcibly. He later called her on the phone and wanted money in exchange for the boy’s safe return. If she didn’t pay the ransom, he threatened to poison the boy and murder himself, according to The New Indian Express.

The event was reported to the police by the child’s mother. Ramakrishna was tracked down to a lodge roughly 20 miles from the couple’s house. He was apparently inebriated when he was discovered lying near to the toddler. According to authorities, Ramakrishna was apprehended and the boy was securely returned to his mother on Saturday.

