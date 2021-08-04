Man is threatened with a hammer before being stuffed into the boot of a car by masked assailants.

Two balaclava-wearing attackers threatened a man with a hammer before shoving him into the boot of his own car.

The heinous robbery took place in Hunt’s Cross on Monday (August 2) around 9.35 p.m.

On Barford Road, two guys wearing balaclavas approached a car owner, according to police.

After a “huge disturbance,” a stranger discovered a man lying in his own blood.

They allegedly threatened him with a hammer before shoving him into his own car’s boot.

The “extremely shaken” automobile owner was then taken back out, before the robbers snatched his keys and drove away in his grey Ford Focus.

The stolen car was allegedly driven in the direction of Speke Hall by one of the masked individuals.

The second attacker is said to have gotten away in a white Vauxhall Astra and driven towards Hunts Cross.

Although no injuries were reported, authorities said the encounter had left the victim considerably shaken.

The two individuals were described as white men in their twenties who wore balaclavas and hoods up.

They were both believed to have had “Scouse accents.”

Officers are searching for the guys responsible using CCTV, witnesses, and forensic evidence, and they are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“This was a disturbing act that left the victim incredibly upset, and we are working tirelessly to discover those responsible and bring them to justice,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact us since the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“Please contact us if you were in the Hunt’s Cross area on Monday evening and spotted a grey Ford Focus or anyone acting suspiciously.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone in the area who has captured any mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact me.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on all information provided.”

If you have any information regarding this event, please contact Merseyside Police through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

You may also phone 101 and give the reference number 21000538399, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “The summary has come to an end.”