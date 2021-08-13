Man is sentenced for the murder of a transgender teen who he allegedly killed in order to conceal his relationship.

A man in Arkansas was sentenced to 50 years in jail for the murder of a transgender youngster in an attempt to conceal their relationship, according to officials.

According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, Trevone Hayse Miller, a 17-year-old transgender woman known as Brayla, was slain in June 2020 in Sherwood by Braylen Stone, a 17-year-old transgender woman known as Brayla.

Stone’s body was discovered near a walking route off Gap Creek Drive in a parked automobile. Since his arrest a week after her body was discovered, Miller has remained in prison.

Miller shot and killed her, according to court filings, in order to “keep Ms. Stone from admitting that they were in a sexual relationship.”

According to the TV channel KARK, he filed a guilty plea to first-degree murder earlier this month. In exchange for the 50-year term issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, his sentence was reduced from capital murder, according to his sentencing paperwork. Before he is eligible for release, he must serve 35 years.

According to the Gazette, Stone’s murder was Miller’s second involvement in the slaying of a kid in Sherwood.

Miller was the youngest of three youths charged with capital murder in the killing of Bryan Allen Thompson, who was 17 at the time. Thompson was found dead behind the wheel of his car in the Recreation Center parking lot, and Miller was 14 at the time.

Miller negotiated a deal in October of that year to plead guilty to aggravated robbery and testify against the other two in exchange for the capital murder case against him being dropped.

Miller was never called to testify in court. Eight months later, his co-defendants, Quincy Parks, 15, of Sherwood, and Xavier Terrell Porter, 17, of North Little Rock, pled guilty.

Brayla Stone’s killing drew public attention to violence against transgender persons. The last year has seen “divisive, dehumanizing rhetoric from anti-equality political leaders,” according to Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, immediate past chair of the American Medical Association (AMA) Board of Trustees.

