Man is charged with rapping two minor sisters and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities in Delta State, Nigeria, have detained a 35-year-old man for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, according to authorities.

Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza in Asaba, was identified as the suspect. In a police release received by Sahara Reporters, he is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose identities were not given.

According to a statement signed by DSP Edafe Bright, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nduka got the 16-year-old girl pregnant.

“A mother filed a complaint alleging that the suspect assaulted and pregnant her daughter.”