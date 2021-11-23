Man is barred from a restaurant after the business suffers losses as a result of his ‘healthy’ eating habits.

Because of his ravenous hunger, a guy in China was barred from an all-you-can-eat restaurant, resulting in massive financial losses for the company.

According to the BBC, the guy, named as Mr. Kang, said that Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in Changsha, central China, barred him from entering after many binge-eating visits.

During his first visit, Kang allegedly ate 3.3 pounds (1.5 kilograms) of pork trotters and 7.7 pounds (3.5 kilograms) of prawns. He accused the eatery of discriminating against people who are able to eat.

“Is it a flaw that I can eat a lot?” Kang told Hunan Television. Kang claimed he never wasted meals and admitted to drinking 30 bottles of soy milk to wash it down.

Because he was eating into the restaurant’s profits, the proprietor of the restaurant halted his extravagant gastronomical excursions. “I lose a few hundred dollars every time he comes here,” the restaurant owner told Hunan TV. “Even when he drinks soy milk, he can consume 20 or 30 bottles in a single sitting. He devour the entire tray of pig trotters as he eats them. And, although most people use tongs to pick up prawns, he uses a tray to collect them all.” Kang is a live streamer that keeps his audience interested by eating a lot of food in front of the camera. After the episode with Kang, the restaurant owner told local media that he intends to prohibit all streamers.

Last week, Kang’s story became viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo, garnering 250 million views. The majority of viewers sided with Kang, claiming that presenting a “all-you-can-eat” buffet is pointless if patrons can’t eat as much as they want.

Some people pity the restaurant owner, who was caught off guard by Kang’s voracious appetite. According to the BBC, the Chinese authorities began banning food live streaming footage on social media last year. Following President Xi Jinping’s appeal to “fight against food waste” in the midst of an acute food scarcity, the move was made.