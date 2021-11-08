Man is accused of rapping his mother while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

While her neighbors and family members were enjoying the holy holiday of Diwali, an inebriated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint.

According to NDTV, the terrible episode occurred on October 4 in a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad.

The incident was discovered after the woman went to the police the next day to report her ordeal.

The teen, whose identity has been kept to protect the victim, was detained the next day, Oct. 5, after his mother filed a complaint, according to police. The victim stated that her son was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics at the time of the occurrence.

When her neighbors and family members were enjoying Diwali on Oct. 4, the accused returned home inebriated. After that, he made moves towards his mother. The woman was enraged by her son’s behavior and spoke out against it. He drew a dagger and thrust it against her throat, threatening to kill her if she did not surrender.

Despite the woman’s attempts to flee, he increased the pressure on the knife’s blade, urging that she surrender gently, according to senior police officer Gyanendra Singh.

The woman was devastated by the incident and went to the police station the next day to make a complaint. The mom was weeping loudly over her “fortune of being raped by her own son,” Singh said. What happened, she told investigators, was beyond her worst nightmare.

The woman claimed that her husband had abandoned her years ago and had never cared about his family. To support herself and her children, she has been working as a domestic servant.

She claimed that her son, who is hooked to drugs and alcohol, has been hanging out with the wrong crowd for a long time.

“He kept a knife in his pocket and a blade in his mouth at all times. He has a harsh disposition and is prone to picking disputes with the locals “In her police report, she stated.

A similar tragedy occurred last year in the Indian state of Karnataka, in which a 21-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered his mother. Since his father’s death, the accused has been having a sexual relationship with his mother, according to police. He was enraged, however, when he heard that his mother had been having affairs with other men, and he murdered her as a result.