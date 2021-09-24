Man is accused of rapping his daughter-in-law in order to impregnate her and forcing her to drink chicken blood.

In India, a woman has filed a complaint against her father-in-law, alleging that he sexually harassed her and forced her to drink chicken blood.

The 33-year-old woman from Pune, Maharashtra, said that her father-in-law forced himself on her on the orders of a self-proclaimed Godman in order to get her pregnant because her husband was impotent. According to India Today, she also claimed that her husband and father-in-law forced her to swallow chicken blood as part of a black magic ceremony.

The couple has been arrested as a result of the victim’s allegation. After the victim complained of physical and mental torment by her in-laws since her marriage in 2018, a complaint was filed against her mother-in-law.

“After being married since December 30, 2018, they (the couple) have been living separately for the past four months. We will look into all of the allegations presented in the complaint. According to Latest LY, an investigating officer, Jitendra Kadam, claimed, “We have apprehended the two.”

The victim claimed that she was duped into believing her husband was an engineer, and that her husband’s impotence was kept hidden from her by his family. The woman claimed that when she learned about it and alerted her relatives, she was physically beaten by her in-laws.

The police have filed a report alleging that the victim was subjected to black magic and have begun an investigation.

A 21-year-old lady was allegedly raped by her cousin in India last month, while her husband recorded the assault on his phone. The anonymous woman from Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly raped while accompanying her husband to a village near Bhopal to consult an occult practitioner in order to treat her infertility.

Her aunt allegedly confined her in a room with her husband and cousin, where she was sexually molested, according to the victim. When the woman complained about the incident to her in-laws, they allegedly threatened her. After the victim’s family filed a complaint with the police, the authorities opened a rape and criminal conspiracy case against the perpetrators.