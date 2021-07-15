Man is accused of forcing his live-in partner to sell his kidney and then fleeing with the proceeds.

According to The New Indian Express, the victim, identified only as Sofiya, sought authorities in the Indian state of Kerala to file a complaint against her live-in lover Muhammed Raneesh, who allegedly forced her to sell one of her kidneys for INR 8,00000 (roughly $10,734.74).

“He persuaded me to sell the kidney, claiming that it would help us get through our financial difficulties. Sofiya, 43, was cited as stating, “He also promised to marry me.”

Raneesh was also accused of obtaining all of the documentation necessary to establish she was giving the kidney voluntarily, including an authorisation letter from a member of the local governing body.

Raneesh, according to Sofiya, left home on July 6 and never returned. Raneesh allegedly made a bogus vow to marry her, according to her.

The woman further alleged that until her operation on April 4, 2019, she was kept in the dark regarding the recipient of her kidney.

“Muhammed and the recipient’s family made a financial settlement. Sofiya was reported by India Today as adding, “They sent the cash to his bank account.”

Raneesh is also accused of preparing an affidavit claiming that Sofiya and the recipient were friends and that the former was donating her kidney in honor of their friendship.

“I knew Sofia since she had worked for five years at a construction firm with my cousin brother. We became wonderful friends, and our families grew closer as well. When she learned of my health problem, she consented to donate her kidney,” the document stated.

Following Sofiya’s complaint, authorities initiated a manhunt for Raneesh. Inspector R Shabu of Thrikkakara Police Station told The New Indian Express, “We are attempting to track Muhammed (Raneesh) down, but his phone is switched off.”