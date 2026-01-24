Man in His 80s Fights for Life After E-Scooter Crash in Ealing

An elderly pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident involving an e-scooter in Ealing, west London. The man, aged in his 80s, was struck by the electric vehicle while walking along The Vale at around 2:30pm on Friday. Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, where the man was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital, where his condition remains life-threatening.

Witness Appeal and Investigation

The rider of the e-scooter, who briefly stopped after the crash, fled the scene on foot towards Acton, abandoning the vehicle. The Metropolitan Police have launched a serious collision investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Detective Sergeant Fiaz Janjua, leading the inquiry, urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could aid the investigation, emphasizing that even small details could be crucial to solving the case.

This latest incident follows the tragic death of a young e-scooter rider on Thursday morning, who was killed in a collision with a No 136 bus in Peckham. In 2024, the UK saw 1,312 collisions involving e-scooters, with six fatalities. Authorities continue to stress the dangers of these vehicles, as the number of accidents involving e-scooters continues to rise.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Serious Collision Unit on 0207 960 8041 or 101, quoting reference CAD4159/23Jan.