Man ignores woman’s cries for aid, leaving her “trembling with fear.”

Tracy Helsby of Bebington was walking her dog Zak this morning (Wednesday, July 21) when she was approached by another dog.

The 40-year-old alleges the dog then proceeded to jump all over her dog as she “screamed” for the owner to return it.

“It was around 9 a.m., and I was walking Zak by Brackenwood Golf Course – a walk I had done many times before; I have had Zak, a Greek rescue, for three years, and I am not a new dog owner,” she explained.

“We were near the road with Zak on his leash when this dog appeared out of nowhere and leapt at him.

“I began yelling at the owner to return her and put her on a leash.

“However, it was as if I didn’t exist; he just kept going while the dog lunged three or four times at Zak.

“I screamed for help to the owner, but he ignored me, so I had to pick Zak up to stop the attack.”

Tracy described herself as “shaking” and “terrified” following the encounter, which she claims had never happened to her before.

“I believe the dog was a female golden lab retriever, but I am not angry with the dog; it is not their fault,” she stated.

“I’d have my dog on a leash if it couldn’t be managed or didn’t react to commands.

“It’s the owner’s fault; Zak isn’t an aggressive dog, but if he was, things could have gotten a lot worse.

“What if it had been a tiny child?” says the narrator. There are far too many irresponsible and foolish dog owners like this who give the rest of us a terrible name.

“I simply want other people who walk there to be aware so they can keep their dogs safe – this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it.”