Man gets life in prison for killing his wife and three children because he couldn’t provide for them.

A North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after confessing to killing four members of his family because he was unable to provide for them financially after losing his job.

Shankar Hangud, 55, murdered his wife and three children at his Roseville residence over many days in October 2019, then drove to a police precinct in Mount Shasta, approximately 200 miles away, with the body of his oldest son and surrendered to the authorities, according to the Record Searchlight.

Hangud was apprehended after confessing to the murders of his 46-year-old wife, Jyothi Shankar, and his three children, Gauri, 16, Nischal, 13, and Varum Shankar, 20. The bodies of the three victims were eventually discovered in his residence by the police.

In September, Hangud pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assisting his wife in committing suicide.

According to Sacramento CBS Local, prosecutors told the court that Hangud was in despair after losing his IT career and was coping with a failing marriage.

“It’s difficult to reconcile the realities that this catastrophe could have occurred because someone couldn’t find work. But it’s an old-fashioned patriarchal mentality that says if he can’t provide for his family, he doesn’t want them to have anything. As a result, he murders his family “According to David Tellman, the prosecutor for Placer County.

Hangud was sentenced to three consecutive life terms by the court. Hangud will not be eligible for parole because he killed multiple people, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Because no victims were living to speak at the sentencing, Placer County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Penney called the case as a “horrific crime.”

