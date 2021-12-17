Man found’slumped behind rubbish’ in £1.2 million mansion after pervert put topless cleaner ads.

Advertisements seeking topless ladies to clean his house were placed by a sex attacker.

As a result of previous sex attacks, Matthew Bushell, 48, is prohibited from advertising for women to contact him.

In 2013, the pervert used false pretenses to entice two female victims to his home, then abused them.

His “unhealthy fixation” with sex and history of using sex workers have been brought up in court.

Last December, though, he defied the rule by running 32 commercials for “consensual sexual entertainment.”

An inquest has revealed that a man died after being discovered in Liverpool city centre.

On September 8, Geno Stephen Franklin, of Birkenhead, was discovered “slumped amid bins” on Riding Street in the city center.

The 38-year-old appeared “happy and in good spirits” in a conversation with his support worker earlier in the day, before heading into the city center, according to an inquest held on December 16 at Gerard Majella Courthouse.

He was transferred by ambulance to the adjacent Royal Liverpool University Hospital after being discovered, where he died later that day.

In Merseyside, a millionaire property has become available in an area known for Premier League footballers and celebrities.

The five-bedroom home is located within a short distance from Victoria Road in Formby, which is renowned as’millionaire’s row’ due to its high-end homes.

It is tucked on its own private plot on Timms Lane, with a gated entry and secluded back garden.

Timms Lane and the nearby Victoria Road residential neighborhoods have been known to house LFC and EFC players and coaching staff in the past.

While estate agencies have previously stated that players and management staff have rented on the block, they have remained tight-lipped about who exactly calls these houses ‘home.’

