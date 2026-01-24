Man Found Dead in Paisley Flat as Police Investigate Unexplained Death

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Paisley after a man was discovered dead at around 12:45pm on Friday, January 23, 2026. The incident occurred at a flat on Maxwellton Street, prompting a swift response from paramedics and law enforcement.

The 46-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance crews. His next of kin have been informed of the tragic news, though the exact cause of death remains unclear at this time. Police have stated that there are no initial signs of foul play, but the death is being treated as unexplained.

At the scene, photographs captured a number of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, parked outside the building. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Investigation Underway

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the details of the event, stating that authorities received the call shortly after 12:45pm on Friday. “We received a report of a death in the Maxwellton Street area, and emergency services attended immediately,” the spokesperson said. “The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and while the cause of death remains unexplained, we do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Further updates will be provided as the investigation develops, with the possibility of further examinations by the procurator fiscal to determine the cause of death.