Man fatally strangles his wife and then burns her remains in the backyard shed before dumping them in the trash.

After pleading guilty to killing his wife and burning her remains in his backyard shed, a Texas man was sentenced to prison.

Jay Patrick Hammersley of Katy was sentenced to 40 years in jail on Wednesday for killing his 29-year-old wife Mara Vestal, burning her body, and throwing the ashes in a dumpster. Investigators were unable to recover the remains that Hammersley discarded in February 2019, according to Click 2 Houston.

Vestal’s family reported her missing when she couldn’t be reached by phone for many days, prompting the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to launch an inquiry. Hammersley originally changed his story about Vestal’s disappearance, but he eventually acknowledged to killing her.

Hammersley got into a confrontation with his wife after returning home from a night out at a strip club on Feb. 16, 2019. Vestal allegedly struck Hammersley first before he strangled her on the bed, according to Hammersley. He then hauled her body to a backyard shed, where he kept her body for two days, according to Law & Crime.

Hammersley summoned a buddy to assist him cover up the murder, but the guy declined, according to the investigators. He then went out and bought almost 100 pounds of charcoal, which he used to burn her remains within the shed. The ashes were then thrown into a succession of trash bags that were put on the curb for garbage collectors to retrieve. Hammersley dumped the garbage bags in a dumpster near his workplace because they had not been picked up.

Hammersley approached the friend again after the investigation began, telling him that he had reported the wife’s murder to the authorities. When the friend discovered Hammersley was lying, he called the cops.

On April 3, 2019, Hammersley turned himself in to the police and was charged with murder and tampering with a corpse. Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Vestal’s sister, Kelly Goering, said in court during a victim impact statement, “She [Vestal] was snatched from us at the age of 29.” “She wasn’t the one who made this decision.” This was not a decision made by God. Jay was the one who did it. “Jay kidnapped her from us,” she explained.