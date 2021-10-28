Man Faces $1M Bond After Beating 8-Year-Old To Death, Abandoning Rotting Corpse With Brothers

Authorities in Harris County, Texas, have detained a man and his girlfriend after the former reportedly fatally beaten the latter’s 8-year-old child, whose body was left inside an apartment with the woman’s three other children for nearly a year, according to authorities.

Brian Coulter, 31, and his girlfriend, Gloria Williams, 35, were detained at a public library on Tuesday evening while looking for news items about themselves, according to 6 ABC.

According to a report by KHOU 11, the arrest was prompted by a call from William’s 15-year-old son on Sunday, who said that he and his two younger brothers had been abandoned at an apartment on the 3500 block of Green Crest for several months.

According to the site, the adolescent also claimed that his 8-year-old brother had been dead for over a year and that his body was in a room next to his.

Deputies arrived on the third story and discovered the three children alone, as well as the skeletal remains of a small child. Two of the youngsters, aged 7 and 9, were said to be underweight and to have bodily injuries.

The boys’ room apparently lacked furnishings and bedding, had a filthy carpet, and was infested with cockroaches and flies. Coulter may have locked the boys inside the flat, according to an early inquiry.

Meanwhile, Williams and Coulter were living in a separate apartment about 25 minutes away from the kids, according to investigators. A significant jaw injury on one of the boys indicated that the couple visited the kids on a regular basis.

According to investigators, Williams also used a delivery service to deliver meals, although it was only munchies like noodles, chips, and soft drinks.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) characterized the surviving boys as “special needs children” who were brought to a local hospital for treatment. In a more recent story by KHOU 11, the medical examiner’s office claimed their 8-year-old brother’s death was eventually declared a homicide with blunt force injuries.

According to authorities, Coulter allegedly beat the youngster to death between November 20 and November 29 of last year.

Deputies heard from two of Williams’ surviving children who said Coulter kicked and pummeled their brother until he stopped moving and had black eyes. He covered the body with a blanket, which Williams discovered the next day.

Williams allegedly informed officials that she witnessed the event and attempted to intervene. Later, the two confronted one other, with Coulter being the victor. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.