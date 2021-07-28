Man drags 11-year-old girl into alley, robs her with a knife, and threatens her sexually

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly dragged into an alley in New York and robbed while being threatened sexually.

The kid was walking to a grocery shop at 86th Street and Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights, Queens, on Sunday when the man attacked her, according to police.

The unidentified male approached the girl, grabbed her by the throat, and yanked her face mask off her face. According to the New York Post, he then pulled the minor into an alley, pushed her on the ground, and held a sharp metal instrument at her throat.

He then made sexual threats to the girl and asked to know her age, according to authorities. After that, the assailant took the victim’s house keys, $20, and a reusable shopping bag. The offender fled the scene on foot with the girl’s things after the attack. According to the report, he was driving northbound on 86th Street.

According to WPIX-TV, the woman was rushed to the hospital and treated for a cut on her throat.

The offender is still on the loose, and police are on the lookout for him.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA in Spanish (74782). The public can also leave tips on the crime stopper website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

As the city’s crime rate rises, this information becomes available. Four unknown offenders were accused of beating a boy with a crowbar, hurling a glass bottle at him, punching and kicking him in Brooklyn earlier this month, according to WLNY.

According to a citywide crime figure issued by the NYPD for the month of May 2021, total crime increased by 22% over the same period previous year. In comparison to previous May 2020, there has been a 46.7 percent increase in robbery and a 20.5 percent increase in felony assault since the city opened in mid-May.

Last month, a child predator in Brooklyn used his canines to entice young teenage females inside an apartment complex. He then handled the youngsters improperly and prevented a girl from fleeing by removing her belongings and deploying the dogs to guard the door.