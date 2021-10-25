Man Dies In Fire After 911 Operator Hangs Up On Spanish-Speaking Caller.

According to court filings, a man in Pennsylvania and his 14-year-old nephew perished in a fire last year because a 911 dispatcher misunderstood his Spanish pleadings for aid and hung up on the emergency call.

According to the newspaper The Morning Call, Heriberto Santiago Jr. contacted 911 on July 27, 2020 to report a fire at his home in the 700 block of North Fair Street in Allentown, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the city’s U.S. District Court last Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Santiago urged the Lehigh County dispatcher to provide help in Spanish, but she made no attempt to contact a language help line or even ask for help from another dispatcher. Instead, the dispatcher allegedly informed Santiago that she didn’t understand him and advised him to speak in English before hanging up.

According to the 72-page lawsuit filed on behalf of seven former dispatchers and supervisors, the 40-year-old and his nephew, Andres Javier Ortiz, died in the fire as a result of the disregarded emergency call.

According to a report by the Lehigh Valley Live, the lawsuit’s seven plaintiffs, Justin K. Zucal, David M. Gatens, Francis C. Gatens, John S. Kirchner, Emily M. Geiger, Julie L. Landis, and Brandi L. DeLong Palmer, have accused the Lehigh County call center of being a hotbed of racism and negligence that put callers and emergency personnel in danger.

According to the lawsuit, the center had a “hostile climate” against minorities and Spanish-speaking callers, which included Santiago’s case.

According to the lawsuit, several 911 dispatchers publicly said that they “[did]not like taking calls from Spanish persons” and refused to engage a call translation service to assist Spanish-speaking callers. Others are accused of sleeping on the job or playing cornhole throughout work shifts, leaving some calls unanswered.

A dispatcher is accused of missing emergency calls linked to shootings after going to the top of the county administration building to view fireworks.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claimed that they complained to supervisors about a lack of training and supervision that put first responders in danger, but they were fired or forced to resign in early 2020 after participating in a New Year’s Eve toast with an alcoholic eggnog-like drink, which was against county policy.

The firings, on the other hand, were pretextual and in reprisal for voicing concerns about misconduct, mismanagement, and equipment problems at the 911 center, according to the lawsuit.

