Man denies stabbing woman in the neck in an attempt to murder her.

A man has denied stabbing a woman in the neck at a Southport house in an effort to murder her.

Leslie Marshall is accused of attempting to murder Amanda Marshall on Virginia Street in town.

On June 25, at 9.30 a.m., police were dispatched to the home after reports of a 48-year-old lady suffering from knife wounds.

READ MORE: Laughing sex assailant broke into woman’s home

Ms Marshall was rushed to the hospital and was listed in critical condition at first, but police later reported that her status had improved to stable.

Marshall, 50, first appeared in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on June 29, and the matter was quickly transferred to the crown court, where he appeared today via video link, dressed in a grey t-shirt and sporting a grey beard.

The Crown wanted to add an alternative accusation of wounding with intent to inflict serious bodily harm, according to prosecutor Ben Jones.

Marshall, who was represented by Lloyd Morgan, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and wounding with intent after Judge David Aubrey, QC accepted the application.

Judge Aubrey stated that there were “neck injuries” and “other injuries” caused “by the use of a knife.”

“Your trial is scheduled for November 29, Mr Marshall,” the judge said.

“You will be brought to this building to face your charges.”

Marshall was remanded in custody pending the outcome of his trial, which is expected to take three to five days.