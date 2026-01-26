Man Denies Murder but Admits Manslaughter in Stabbing of Nine-Year-Old Girl

A 26-year-old man is currently standing trial for the fatal stabbing of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte, who was attacked while playing in the street in Boston, Lincolnshire, in July 2022. Deividas Skebas is accused of murdering the young girl, but he denies the charge, pleading guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to his schizophrenia diagnosis.

The Attack

The chilling incident occurred on July 28, 2022, in Fountain Lane, a quiet, non-through street in Boston. Lilia, who had been playing with a hula hoop outside her mother’s nearby workplace, was fatally attacked while the area was almost deserted. Skebas, who had been waiting in the vicinity, approached Lilia after other pedestrians had left. Prosecutor Christopher Donnellan KC described the attack as a “wicked act” and said that Skebas swiftly took a knife from his back pocket and stabbed the child through the heart. The force of the attack caused Lilia to fall back towards the shutters of a nearby shop, where she collapsed. Skebas fled the scene immediately after the stabbing.

Despite an off-duty police officer’s attempt to intervene and chase the defendant, Lilia was pronounced dead at 7:11 pm, less than an hour after the attack. The officer, who had initially been unaware of the nature of the incident, began performing life-saving measures after hearing cries of distress from bystanders.

Skebas’s Mental State and Legal Defense

Skebas, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, has admitted to the crime but claims that he should be found guilty of manslaughter due to his mental condition. According to the court, experts agree that Skebas has a history of mental health issues, which have been treated both in the UK and Lithuania. His defense argues that his mental state at the time of the killing was severely impaired, and therefore, he was not fully responsible for his actions. The court heard that Skebas’s health had deteriorated by the time of his arrest, leading to his transfer to a hospital for treatment.

The trial is ongoing, with the jury tasked with determining whether Skebas should be held fully accountable for the murder or if his diminished responsibility due to his mental illness will lead to a verdict of manslaughter.