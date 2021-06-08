Man denies killing Renee MacRae’s son and the child’s mother in 1976.

More than 40 years ago, a father denied murdering his three-year-old son and the child’s mother.

On November 12, 1976, Christina “Renee” MacRae, 36, was last seen driving out of Inverness with her three-year-old son Andrew.

William MacDowell, 79, is accused of assaulting his son, Andrew, and Ms MacRae at the Dalmagarry lay-by on the A9 trunk road, Dalmagarry or somewhere on that date, causing them damage by unknown means, causing them to die, and then murdering them.

He’s also accused of attempting to thwart the course of justice by disposing of the two bodies and their personal things in ways that prosecutors aren’t aware of.

To conceal the alleged crimes and escape identification, arrest, and prosecution, MacDowell, 79, is accused of disposing of a pushchair, lighting fire to a BMW vehicle, and disposing of a boot hatch from a Volvo vehicle.

For medical concerns, the 79-year-old from Penrith, Cumbria, did not attend the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

Murray Macara QC, his lawyer, submitted not guilty pleas on his behalf to all accusations and filed special defenses of alibi and incrimination.

More than 1,500 people gave testimonies in the case, according to Mr Macara, and work is still being done to determine whether of these witnesses is still alive.

The prosecutor, Advocate Depute Alex Prentice QC, said he doesn’t know how long a trial will go, but he speculated that it would be approximately 15 days, but that this is “wholly implausible.”

“This is a case that stems from events in 1976, and the volume of papers and other evidence is substantial,” he said.

“The Crown and the defense have worked together extremely well.”

The Crown has offered that the trial be place in Inverness, with a jury beamed in from elsewhere, although the trial’s site has yet to be determined.

Lord Matthews adjourned the matter until July 22 for a new hearing.