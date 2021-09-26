Man Convicted Of Violent Rapes Of Woman, 14-Year-Old Girl; Faces Life In Prison For 45 Years

Due to DNA evidence, a Sacramento County jury found a 59-year-old California man guilty of two rapes, one of which involved an underage victim, according to prosecutors.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Hawthorne McGee faces 45 years to life in prison after being convicted Thursday of two counts of rape and one crime of oral copulation by force.

The first rape, according to prosecutors, occurred in Sacramento County in June 2006, when the 14-year-old girl noticed her friend travelling in a car with McGee. She rejoined her pal, and the two of them returned to McGee’s home.

McGee told the friend to leave the house before “forcibly and brutally” rapping the minor victim in his living room for about an hour.

McGee’s girlfriend was in the house’s bedroom during this time. The victim’s girlfriend overheard her crying and informing the suspect that she was just 14 years old. According to authorities, the woman was able to drive the teenage girl away from McGee’s house at some time.

The second count of rape resulted from an event in November 2009, when McGee approached a lady who was waiting at a light rail station.

McGee persuaded the second victim to join him for pizza and to accompany him back to a motel. McGee was repeatedly told by the victim that she didn’t want to have sex and only wanted to converse at the motel.

When they entered the room, however, McGee assaulted the woman by hitting her many times and strangling her while sexually assaulting her.

The woman blacked out and awoke with injuries all over her body many hours later.

During evidentiary hearings in both trials, DNA evidence was acquired, and it matched McGee’s DNA profile in the federal Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, a collection of DNA profiles known to law enforcement.

According to county jail records, McGee was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on December 10, 2019. According to Sacramento County court records, he had pleaded not guilty to the three accusations.

According to the Sacramento Bee, he is now being imprisoned at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center in Elk Grove.

McGee has past convictions for domestic violence, gun possession offences, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving dating back to at least 1994.