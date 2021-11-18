Man convicted of murdering his wife with heroin-laced cereal two weeks before another woman moved in.

On Wednesday, a Michigan man was found guilty of murder after reportedly poisoning his wife’s cereal with heroin. For premeditated murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in jail.

According to The Associated Press, Jason Harris, 44, was convicted for the 2014 murder of his then-wife Christina Harris, which was first considered an accidental overdose.

Multiple members of Christina Harris’s family informed Davison police days after her death that she never took drugs and that an overdose on heroin was implausible in their opinion.

Several witnesses told authorities that Harris described the night before his wife’s death as her being hungry, so he poured her a bowl of cereal, according to a 2019 Washington Post piece. Harris claimed she passed out on their living room floor after losing consciousness while eating the cereal, and he took her to bed.

Harris allegedly never had an answer when asked why he didn’t call an emergency when she collapsed. He asked a neighbor to check on his wife because she hadn’t been feeling well the next day after work, and the neighbor reportedly went to the Harris’ house and discovered her dead in their bed.

Harris is also accused of attempting to pay two people, one of whom was a former coworker, to murder his wife for $5,000. Friends and coworkers recalled Harris making infrequent comments about “getting rid of” his wife, which they all assumed meant they were getting divorced.

The investigation was forwarded from local to state police in 2016, at which time previously frozen samples of Christina’s breast milk were analyzed. Harris had many containers of her breast milk in the fridge because she was a mother of two children, one of whom was an infant at the time of her death.

Investigators had Christina’s breast milk examined after her family repeatedly stated that she had never used drugs of any type.

When the tests revealed no signs of any drugs, the medical examiner who initially declared her death an accidental overdose reasoned that a mother of two with no history of drug use or physical evidence of drug usage would not suddenly overdose on heroin.

Harris allegedly transferred another woman from a few weeks after his wife died. This is a condensed version of the information.