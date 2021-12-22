Man Claims To Have Cocaine Bags And Meth ‘Wrapped Around His Penis’

According to police papers, a 34-year-old Florida man was arrested after bags of cocaine were discovered “wrapped around his penis” during a search over the weekend.

Patrick Florence, of St. Petersburg, was a passenger in a car that was stopped around 4 a.m. Saturday in Clearwater, Florida, for driving without headlights or taillights, according to the Smoking Gun, which cited an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the publication, the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Darius Owens, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.

A.38 Special Rossi handgun was discovered under the front passenger seat of the duo’s automobile during a search.

Florence, who is prohibited from owning firearms and ammo due to “dozens of felony offenses,” claimed possession of the handgun. According to the affidavit, he previously said that he had committed more than 80 offenses.

Florence was searched and two plastic baggies were discovered “wrapped around his penis,” according to investigators. One bag included cocaine powder and cocaine base, while the other contained less than a gram of methamphetamine crystals.

Florence “claimed the bundle wrapped around his penis was not his” when questioned about the bags, according to police.

Florence was arrested and charged with four felonies, including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, ammunition, and a weapon, according to reports. In lieu of a $24,000 bond, he was booked into the Pinellas County jail.

A 19-year-old Iowa man was arrested in August after a “quite large package of marijuana” slipped out of his shirt and he tried to claim possession of it.

Officers from the Iowa City Police Department were responding to a disturbance call at an apartment on Aug. 21 when they came upon the man, Kyle Clark, and another person “face to face yelling at one other,” according to officer Tyler Lakose.

When the responding police observed Clark, they noticed he "had a pretty significant bulge beneath his shirt towards the waistline like he was trying to hide something." After Lakose wondered whether the protrusion was "a bag of cannabis," Clark attempted to proceed down some steps that led to a dead end. According to police, a "quite large bag of marijuana" weighing 116 grams dropped from Clark's shirt when he was arrested. Clark faces felony and misdemeanor charges.