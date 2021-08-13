Man claims he only dismembered a ‘Cadaver Doll’ after finding a severed human head in his freezer.

After telling authorities he repeatedly stabbed a “cadaver doll” with the likeness of his father and showing them that he had stored a human head inside his freezer, police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania arrested him and charged him with homicide.

Officers responded to an apartment on West Strawberry Street shortly after 8:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report from an anonymous caller who claimed she was told there was a cadaver in one of the residence’s beds and a head in the freezer, according to a statement released later that day by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

The caller claimed told authorities she had just gone inside the apartment and saw what she thought was the head of one of her family members in the freezer when they arrived.

Authorities subsequently made contact with Donald Meshey Jr., 32, a resident of the unit and the one who had notified the caller about the issue, according to police.

Meshey allegedly led an officer into the flat, specifically to the kitchen, where he removed what appeared to be a human head from the freezer and displayed it to the officer. The head from the freezer was eventually determined to be a human head by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Meshey was arrested and an investigation was launched after he admitted in an interview that he discovered a “cadaver doll” in his father’s room “that looked and sounded like his father,” according to the police statement.

Meshey is accused of stabbing the “cadaver doll” with a knife for two to three minutes before dismembering it.

Before Magisterial District Judge Witkonis, Meshey was charged with criminal homicide, mistreatment of a corpse, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to police. He is being detained in custody until his arraignment.

According to the statement, investigators are currently establishing the victim’s identify. The inquiry is being assisted by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the event to contact them so they can assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact Lancaster City Police Detective Ryan Burgett at (717) 735-3412 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.”