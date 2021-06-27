Man City’s £240 million signings may have exposed a flaw with Liverpool’s squad restrictions.

Liverpool guaranteed they made the first move in next season’s title fight by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million last month.

However, it is unclear how much more the Reds can spend beyond that first transaction, with Michael Edwards now entrusted with offloading players to assist Jurgen Klopp increase his budget.

After seeing Liverpool’s title defense interrupted by an injury problem at centre-back, it made sense for the Reds to make bolstering that position a priority, and they wasted no time doing so.

However, they may be anxious by the newest news coming out of Manchester as they continue to deal with the financial repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to continue to play a defining part in their summer transfer business.

City and United were the two teams that finished ahead of Klopp’s side last season, and both appear to have made a statement of purpose heading into the new campaign in the final week.

Pep Guardiola is rumored to be interested in bringing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium in a £200 million double raid, despite Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have both made steps to keep their star players.

City’s rivals may be forgiven for rolling their eyes at the champions’ forthcoming transfer activity, given the Spaniard’s attempts to scream poverty back in April.

“With these prices, we are not going to buy any striker,” Guardiola stated after Sergio Aguero’s exit was confirmed. “Unfortunately, we will not be purchasing any strikers.

“It’s impossible,” says the narrator. We are unable to afford it. That is not going to happen because it is impossible. Every club faces financial difficulties, and we are no exception.”

Meanwhile, after failing to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskaer is allegedly close to completing a £77 million deal for the winger.

All three players are currently on international duty with England for Euro 2020, which has undoubtedly inflated their market value.

It isn’t just the case for the Three Lions’ most well-known players.

Take Ben White, a player the Reds have known to be monitoring for at least. The summary comes to a close.