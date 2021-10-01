Man City will be without two crucial players against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola has provided the most up-to-date Manchester City team news ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table meeting with Liverpool.

It will be City’s third tough test in a row, following a 2-0 loss to PSG in midweek and a win away at Chelsea last weekend.

For the game in Paris on Tuesday night, the Spanish coach made two changes from the squad that triumphed in the Premier League, replacing Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, revealing possible flaws for Jurgen Klopp to exploit.

City have no new injury concerns, according to Guardiola, ahead of their trip to Merseyside. He has, however, cast doubt on where former Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling should play in his team.

The Manchester club’s only absentees are Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan, who are set to return after the international break, meaning Joao Cancelo will likely start at left-back against Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

When asked about Sterling’s form, Guardiola said the England international had performed admirably in a false nine role against PSG, but that his location is dictated by Manchester City’s opponents.

“Raheem is the best we have in our group if we need a person that sprints in behind from right to left,” the former Barcelona coach remarked.

“It depends on the opponents and how we want to attack, as well as whether we require specific qualities.

“Raheem can play well on the right side, and it was fantastic [when Manchester City reached]100 points. [When Manchester City reached] 98 points, on the left.

“As a striker, he always generates something for himself in front of goal with his mobility. Both, like Ferran [Torres], are really adept at making moves from behind in that [position].”

Manchester City are a point behind Liverpool in the Premier League rankings, having drawn with Southampton last month and losing to Tottenham on the season’s opening weekend.