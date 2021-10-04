Man City should be more concerned about the £97.5 million problem than Liverpool.

Liverpool’s attackers are in better form than they were for much of last season, but there are still concerns about the Reds’ attack.

All of Jurgen Klopp’s senior frontmen have already scored this season, led by Mohamed Salah’s incredible recent run of nine goals in just nine games.

Beyond the Egyptian, though, aims aren’t enough to persuade the skeptics.

Sadio Mane is averaging over a goal every other game, but he’s still inconsistent and hasn’t reached the heights he did when leading Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League victory.

The Diogo Jota vs. Roberto Firmino debate continues, with the Portuguese not quite firing on all cylinders compared to last season’s performances, and the Brazilian’s three goals from five substitute appearances still not enough to persuade, despite being an improvement over recent goal-shy displays.

Then there’s Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, who have combined for a total of two minutes of Premier League action this season, with neither having been given the chance to prove that they can be trustworthy understudies.

Will the Reds be disappointed that they did not sign a new forward in the summer? Only time will tell, but with Salah and Mane set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Klopp’s attacking options will be scrutinized in the coming months.

Firmino’s place alongside the African trio had been protected for so long as Liverpool had one of Europe’s most lethal front threes, but the Reds boss made a statement on Sunday evening by persevering with Jota in attack against Man City, implying that untouchable status is no longer the case.

However, in a first half packed with missed passes and sluggish first touches at Anfield, it backfired catastrophically, as Liverpool finished second-best and failed to register a shot on target, with Salah’s impact limited and both Mane and Jota ineffective.

After the break, though, fortunes improved as a brilliant move from the Portuguese on the edge of the box was followed by a ferocious strike that Ederson did well to tip away, indicating that Klopp may have had serious words with his below-par players.

Mane scored the first goal for Liverpool. “The summary has come to an end.”