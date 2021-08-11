Man City is dealing with a transfer crisis that Liverpool has managed to avoid.

Liverpool fans are well aware of the reasons behind the club’s need to sell players before signing this summer, but other clubs, such as Manchester City, have taken a different approach.

Pep Guardiola has paid £100 million for Jack Grealish, and the Etihad Stadium is hoping that his England teammate Harry Kane will be able to join him shortly.

Those arrivals, though, could present a minor concern, as Guardiola revealed last week.

Grealish joins an offense that already includes Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, and a slew of other players, and keeping all of them happy will be difficult.

Bernardo Silva has previously expressed his desire to leave, but finding a suitable offer in this market could be difficult, even before considering whether you would be willing to lose a player of his caliber to a Champions League competition.

Keeping him, though, risks disturbing the squad’s unity, which was already a little off in the second half of last season, according to reports, and will only become worse.

On a special podcast exclusively for members of the Blood Red Club, Alex Brotherton, the MEN’s Man City fan brand writer, said, “I think Bernardo is the most likely to depart – he is the one who Pep highlighted in his press conference as one who wants to go.”

“He also indicated there were up to four other players interested in leaving, but Bernardo will have the most suitors.

“It has been rumoured that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him. Given Barcelona’s current circumstances, I don’t see him signing with them, but he is the most appealing choice for clubs trying to sign a creative talent.

“I don’t believe we’ve reached the point where if these players don’t leave, it’ll be a problem, leading to a revolt or a rift in the dressing room.

“You only have to look at how these players are playing despite their desire to leave the club – they are at the top of their game.”

