Man City has a £46 million budget. Torres, Ferran Liverpool’s next significant transfer move has now become more difficult as a result of the Barcelona deal.

There aren’t many players in the world that have the qualities needed to lead the line for Manchester City and Liverpool.

In recent years, the Reds have been able to rely on a one-of-a-kind footballer in Roberto Firmino to fulfill the role. He effortlessly blends productivity, panache, and pragmatism.

And they appear to have found a fantastic successor in Diogo Jota.

What about the city? Pep Guardiola’s players are frequently forced to play without a traditional number nine due to the special and demanding demands he places on them.

When City lost Sergio Aguero in the summer and were unable to match Tottenham Hotspur’s stratospheric asking price for Harry Kane, they decided to go on without finding a replacement for the Argentine.

City’s position at the top of the table does not appear to have harmed them too much.

Ferran Torres at the point of attack was one option Guardiola seemed to consider at the start of the season.

The mobility, intellect, and finishing ability of the Spain international caught the eye in the early weeks of 2021-22, as well as in flashes last season.

However, due to injury, he has only made seven club appearances this season, the latest of which was in September.

It will also be his final performance for City.

That’s because Torres’ £46.3 million transfer to Barcelona has already been official.

While City made a significant return on a player they paid £20.7 million for, his departure will leave Guardiola with even fewer choices at the top of the pitch.

As much as the team has thrived without a focal point, Kane’s pursuit and continued links to some of Europe’s rising attacking stars – most notably Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland – suggest Guardiola is unlikely to want to continue without at least the option of a high-class number nine for much longer.

Liverpool will be interested if City enters the market for an attacker. And it’s more than just keeping an eye on what your competitors are doing in the market.

The contract of Divock Origi is slated to end in.