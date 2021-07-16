Man City and Manchester United were given a pre-season advantage by Liverpool.

Could this be an advantage for Liverpool as they prepare for the new Premier League season after a hectic summer of football?

While ten Liverpool players have represented their country at Euro 2020 and the Copa America, it appears that Jurgen Klopp’s team will be the most rested compared to the rest of last season’s top four going into the new season.

Champions Manchester City and Manchester United each had 13 players represent their country in the last several months. You have to feel sorry for Thomas Tuchel, since 16 Chelsea players, or two-thirds of his roster, competed in foreign competitions.

Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Neco Williams, Harry Wilson (52) and Jordan Henderson all played in Euro 2020, with the latter reaching the final, while Alisson, Roberto Firmino, and Fabinho of Brazil lost the Copa America final to Argentina.

The findings were compiled by researchers at bettingodds.com, and the results in their report issued this week make for positive reading.

While the Reds’ ten players played a total of 1,966 minutes on both sides of the Atlantic, City’s 13 players played a total of 5,579 minutes in the Copa America and Euros.

Liverpool’s players appeared in a total of 38 games, whereas Man City’s players appeared in 70 games, a 46 percent difference.

Manchester United’s international players appeared in 47 games for a total of 3,480 minutes.

Chelsea, on the other hand, got the most call-ups (16), although they spent less time on the field than City’s representatives, with the Blues’ players playing 4545 tournament minutes and appearing in 54 matches.

It’s intriguing to see Liverpool’s players complete so few minutes in comparison to their opponents, but it’s a positive sign.

Throughout the Copa America, Alisson was an unused substitute, and Firmino only played two halves. Henderson made five appearances for England and played over 100 minutes, while Thiago was also used exclusively from the bench.

Of course, Liverpool can benefit from their opponents’ summer woes, but just because Klopp has given those who have been competing in tournaments an extended break doesn’t mean those who haven’t competed are fully fit and ready to go.

As Liverpool prepares for the. The summary comes to a close.