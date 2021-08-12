Man charged with murder after allegedly attempting to scare his wife with a gun.

After fatally shooting his pregnant wife during a domestic altercation, a Texas man has been charged with murder.

According to KETK-TV, deputies from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Tuesday at a property just north of Cumby and discovered Margaret Ann Sanders, the victim, with a gunshot wound to her torso. Margaret was evacuated to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the publication. Margaret was believed to be pregnant.

My Paris Texas stated, citing a police statement, that “Law enforcement responded on location and found Margret Ann Sanders had suffered a gunshot wound to her torso.”

“Medical care was provided by Emergency Medical Services, and the patient was evacuated to a hospital for further treatment.”

Mrs. Sanders died early the next morning as a result of her injuries from the gunshot wound. According to My Paris Texas, “an investigation showed the victim is thought to have been pregnant.” Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tanner Crump said in the announcement.

Jason Cory Sanders, Margaret’s husband, was arrested and charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, and tampering with physical evidence, according to KLTV.

According to the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram, Jason told detectives he fired in the air to scare his wife, but a projectile accidently hit her, killing her.

According to reports, the suspect is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Jason said deputies he needed to call his boss while being interrogated, but deputies noticed him deleting Facebook interactions with his wife, according to the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram.