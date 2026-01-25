Man Charged Over Disturbing Online Threats to Peter Lawwell

A man has been charged following the posting of disturbing online threats directed at former Celtic chairman, Peter Lawwell, and his son. The posts, which included death threats, were shared widely on social media, sparking outrage within the football community and beyond.

Threats Spark Public Outcry

The individual, whose identity has not yet been released, is accused of using social media platforms to send explicit threats to the Lawwell family. Authorities were alerted to the posts after they gained significant attention online, with some users expressing horror at the content. The posts targeted both Peter Lawwell, a prominent figure in Scottish football, and his son, further intensifying the shock surrounding the incident.

Lawwell, who stepped down as Celtic’s CEO in 2021 after overseeing the club’s most successful period, has long been a controversial figure in the world of football. His leadership at Celtic, especially during their dominance in the Scottish Premiership, made him both admired and reviled by different factions of the football fanbase.

Following the posts, social media users were quick to condemn the threatening messages, highlighting the increasing problem of online abuse in sports. The incident has reignited conversations about the need for stronger regulation of online behavior, especially when it involves individuals in high-profile positions.

Police have confirmed the charges but have not provided further details as the investigation continues. It is not yet clear when the accused will appear in court. Meanwhile, Peter Lawwell has not publicly commented on the matter, but sources close to him have indicated that he is cooperating fully with authorities.